Sovereign Health Supports the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Sponsors Two 5k NAMIWalks

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, is a strong supporter of mental health advocacy and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). On Oct. 1, 2016, Sovereign Health will join forces with NAMI with two teams participating in the annual 5K NAMIWalks, one in Los Angeles, California, and one in Orange County, California. Registration is free for both NAMIWalk events.



NAMIWalks is an event designed to raise awareness as well as resources to change public perception about those with mental illnesses while encouraging individuals with mental illness to pursue treatment.



Registration for Los Angeles NAMIWalks opens at 8:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m. PST at Grand Park. Click here for more information or to join Sovereign Health's Los Angeles team. Registration for Orange County NAMIWalks opens at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. PST. Click here for more information or to join Sovereign Health's Orange County team.



"We are very excited to hold our 13th annual NAMIWalk here in Los Angeles County," says Shelley Hoffman, NAMIWalks Manager of Los Angeles County. "The theme is 'Lights, Camera, Action on Mental Health!' and we aim to shine the light on mental health, focus the camera on our stories to reduce stigma and take action to make the lives of people impacted by mental health better." Amy Durham, Development Manager of NAMI Orange County and lead organizer of NAMIWalks Orange County, adds, "This walk achieves three goals: camaraderie, support and advocacy. We care passionately about reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness, connecting our community to much needed services and providing a fun-filled day for everyone."



NAMI started in 1979 and grew into a large grassroots organization seeking to assist the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI not only works to assist mental health patients, but also acts as a resource for their loved ones. The organization seeks to benefit the public in four major ways: the helpline, advocacy, education and leadership.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. Sovereign's treatment facilities are licensed to provide both addiction/dual diagnosis treatment and mental health treatment for conditions such as trauma, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Sovereign also offers treatment for patients who have chronic pain, eating disorders and cognitive deficits. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



866-948-9688