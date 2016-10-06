Sovereign Health Supports the South Florida Wellness Network with Bowling Fundraiser

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, is proud to announce a sponsorship with the South Florida Wellness Network (SFWN) for their First Annual Strikes Against Stigma bowling fundraiser. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST at Sparez, 5325 South University Drive, Davie, FL 33328. The purpose of this fundraiser is to raise awareness against stigma.



"I would like to express a heartfelt thank you to each of our sponsors and all the people involved in supporting our First Annual Stigma Reduction Campaign," says Susan Nyamora, Chief Executive Officer at South Florida Wellness Network. "We are highly dedicated to enhancing the quantity and quality of support accessible to individuals pursuing and experiencing long-term recovery from mental health and/or substance use challenges."



SFWN is a recovery-focused support network run and driven by youth, adult and family peers. The organization encompasses a community of individuals who have been strengthened by their lived experiences with behavioral health, emotional health, mental health, trauma and/or substance abuse. The South Florida Wellness Network provides training in programs proven to promote recovery and wellness such as Whole Health Action Management, Mental Health First Aid for Youth and Adults and Wellness Recovery Action Planning. They also work directly with the peer-support community to provide training to those wishing to become Certified Recovery Peer Specialists (adult, family and/or veteran) so they may volunteer or become employed as a Peer Specialist to serve others in their community.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. Sovereign's treatment facilities are licensed to provide both addiction/dual diagnosis treatment and mental health treatment for conditions such as trauma, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Sovereign also offers treatment for patients who have chronic pain, eating disorders and cognitive deficits. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



Media Contact:

Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688