Sovereign Health to Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in Palm Desert

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2015 --The Sovereign Health Group recently moved to an upgraded facility in Palm Desert. To commemorate this transition and the launch of Sovereign Health Palm Desert, a treatment facility specializing in mental health, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 39800 Portola Ave., Palm Desert, California. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact Carrie MacDonald at 949-324-2056 for more information or to RSVP for this event.



Sovereign Health Palm Desert's upgraded facility at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains provides an idyllic environment conducive to mental health, addiction and dual diagnosis treatment. Helen Oganesyan, Ph.D., Program Director of this location, explains, "For the past year and a half, The Sovereign Health Group has offered the highest quality of comprehensive mental health and dual diagnosis treatment for adults in the Coachella Valley. Our new facility in Palm Desert ensures our patients experience their treatment in a centralized location close to resources that support their continuing recovery. We are excited for the potential opportunities to provide our patients with cutting-edge and innovative treatment modalities and future growth."



In addition to evidence-based treatment modalities, Sovereign Health Palm Desert will provide 24/7 crisis intervention. Clients will have the option to participate in yoga classes, hiking, equine therapy, visits to local art galleries, bowling and more.



About Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-686-0090 or visit www.sovcal.com