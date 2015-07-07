Sovereign Health to Host Multiple C.E. Events in July

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2015 --As the summertime moves into the month of July, Sovereign Health of California is well aware of the heated conflicts that can impact the lives of its coastal residents. In an effort to spread this conscientiousness to new and diverse demographics, the company has planned a set of continuing education (C.E.) events to garner a better understanding of mediation and resolution, even within the context of addiction recovery.



The month's first presentation will take place on Wednesday, July 8th at Sovereign's Orange County headquarters in San Clemente. "PsychEd About Love!" will be presented by Laura Weissman, MFT, as she explores the various facets of interpersonal neurobiology. By considering the lessons of key figures in the field, the certified marriage and family therapist brings together a collection of wisdom to stop the fighting in people's lives and re-start the loving. In regards to her mission, Weissman said, "My passion is working with couples. I have specialized postgraduate training in this area, though I also love working with all aspects of relationships -- including strengthening your relationship with your authentic self."



On Thursday, July 9th, Sovereign's Los Angeles facility has invited Ronald M. Supancic, CFLS, to speak about "Workplace Conflict Solutions." As an expert of dispute resolution and family law, the seasoned L.A. lawyer has often observed the processes of behavioral support, modification and enforcement, especially in the case of occupational mediation. Supancic believes that conflict is normal, ordinary and routine. For many disputes at work he said, "…a 'conventional' mediation might be appropriate. There, each side would be able to present their version of the incident or claim, based upon the stipulated facts and exchanged evidence, and a neutral intermediary could actively engage the two sides in collaborating towards a resolution." Through the course of the event, he will teach attendees to view conflict as an opportunity to learn new options for engagement, management and resolution.



The Rancho San Diego location of Sovereign Health will also hold a C.E. event on July 14th. The company welcomes Robert and Carol Teitelbaum, who are married MFTs, and will be giving their presentation called, "Frogs and Snails and Mobster Tales: A Story of Trauma and Recovery." Mr. Teitelbaum will share insight and intriguing experiences from his new book of the same title. Together they will show how a family can create an external image of stability while also enduring internal adversity, from abuse and conflict to addiction and grief.



Lastly on Wednesday, July 15th, Sovereign will host an online webinar called, "Enable - ISM," conducted by William Woodbury, CADC II, LAADC. The digitally based lecture will feature Woodbury's approach toward enablers of addiction, especially during recovery. With a history of teaching, coaching and counseling sober lifestyles, the practiced professional is well aware of the selfish gains a person can get from enabling an obsession at the expense of the former addict's health.



Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign Health has multiple treatment locations throughout the United States and accepts most private insurances.



