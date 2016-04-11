Sovereign Health to Host Open House for the Chandler Community

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --Sovereign Health of Chandler is set to host an open house and luncheon to commemorate the launch of Serenity House, a new component to its trauma treatment program. This complimentary event, which will take place on Wednesday, April 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m, will be held at Sovereign Health's Chandler facility at 5520 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, Arizona 85226. The open house will feature special presentations by some of Sovereign Health's clinical leadership, including Anthony Mele, Psy.D., Sovereign Health Group's Chief Clinical Officer; Patrick Schonbachler, Psy.D., Sovereign Health of Chandler's Site Training Director; and Susanne Drury, Ph.D., Sovereign Health of Chandler's Clinical Supervisor. In addition, guests will be invited to tour Sovereign Health of Chandler's treatment facility. To RSVP for this event click HERE or for questions, contact Ashton Kelly at 949-324-1732.



"Serenity House represents Sovereign's ongoing commitment to provide innovative and compassionate treatment," says Dr. Mele. "We recognize that the decision to seek healing and recovery, especially from trauma, is not always an easy one. Our hope is that Serenity House will ease our clients' transition into treatment and prepare them for the full array of psychological and neurobiological services in our treatment program. As Chief Clinical Officer, I am proud of the work done by the leadership of Sovereign Health of Chandler and pleased to present Serenity House as their latest achievement."



Serenity House, a new component of Sovereign Health of Chandler's trauma program, is designed to facilitate patients' transition to recovery. Serenity House provides new patients with an emotional soft landing as they take their first steps toward healing. While in Serenity House, patients learn self-calming techniques and undergo comprehensive diagnostic assessments in a soothing and intimate community. Following the Serenity House phase of treatment, patients are then better prepared to enter the next phase of treatment in Sovereign Health of Chandler's trauma program.



Sovereign Health of Chandler is unique in that it provides comprehensive care for dual diagnosis and mental health patients in a women-only setting – a fact that sets it apart from the majority of trauma treatment centers that treat both men and women. The trauma program offers patients customized treatment plans, encompassing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), neurofeedback and individual and group sessions. Patients will also participate in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), a psychotherapy treatment designed to alleviate the distress associated with traumatic memories. In addition, the trauma program offers residential treatment, partial hospitalization and an intensive outpatient program, as well as a variety of counseling services, including trauma-focused therapy, family therapy, mindfulness and meditation, and trauma-informed substance abuse treatment.



About The Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovarizona.com