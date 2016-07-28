Sovereign Health to Open New Treatment Facility in Ashland, Pennsylvania

Ashland, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, is on track to open a new treatment facility in Ashland, Pennsylvania, in 2017. This new center, which will provide a mix of evidence-based mental health and addiction treatment services, is highly anticipated by the Ashland community. Although the completion of this facility has taken longer than initially expected, Sovereign Health is committed more than ever to opening its doors to the citizens of Ashland and the surrounding cities.



"Sovereign Health of Ashland will offer world class behavioral health treatment services for patients," said Dr. Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of Sovereign Health. "In addition, by opening our doors, Sovereign will also be adding new jobs to the Ashland community, which will help to boost the local economy."



Sovereign has already devoted a significant amount of resources into the forthcoming Sovereign Health of Ashland, which will be located on Broad Street. Sovereign has remained steadfast in ensuring that every detail is in place before it opens its doors, in order to give the city of Ashland the state-of-the-art treatment services it deserves.



Sovereign Health currently operates nine treatment facilities in five states: California, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Utah. Each facility is fully licensed in accordance with the regulations of the state where the facility is located. All Sovereign facilities have been awarded Gold Seal accreditation by the Joint Commission, the highest level of accreditation available in the behavioral health field. Patients receive treatment for mental health issues including trauma, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, as well as treatment for cognitive impairment. Sovereign Health is also proud to serve active United States military personnel and returning war veterans.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



