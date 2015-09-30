Sovereign Health Walks with NAMI in October

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2015 --The Sovereign Health Group is proud to sponsor the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) for their upcoming event, NAMIWalks. As a Silver Sponsor for the 5K walk taking place October 3 in Los Angeles's Grand Park, Sovereign will have a booth onsite along with an outreach consultant to provide information and materials detailing Sovereign's services.



Sovereign has teamed up with NAMI in the past, participating in walks and its annual Mental Illness Awareness Week. In an ongoing effort to demonstrate solidarity toward improved responsiveness and recovery, clinical and administrative staff from the Sovereign Health Group's Culver City facility will participate in this year's walk as well.



"We're thrilled to sponsor the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the 2015 NAMIWalks," said Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager for Sovereign Health. "For over three decades, NAMI has made a difference in the lives of Americans with mental illness and their families. NAMI is a valuable partner in Sovereign Health's mission to provide treatment and education about mental illness. We look forward to getting out in the community and walking alongside our fellow advocates for a great day of fun."



This year also marks the 13th anniversary of NAMIWalks, which was named the largest and most successful mental health awareness and fundraising initiative in the United States. The organization is still accepting donations and has many other events scheduled throughout the country. For more information on the L.A. event, please contact Walk Manager Shelley Hoffman at shelley@namilaccc.org or 310-571-5256.



About Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Jamie Deans, Senior Director of Strategic Development, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com.