Sovereign Health Welcomes Alumni Services

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2014 --Sovereign Health Group welcomes alumni services to patients graduating from their recovery programs. Alumni services are another benefit added to the company’s expanding services and locations for patients and their families. With the addition of founding program member Tori DeGroote, Alumni Manager, Sovereign has been able to accentuate continuing care, peer-to-peer support, plan community events, networking workshops, recovery meetings and alumni dinner events. Additionally as the program is growing, alumni are invited to join Sovereign’s alumni Facebook page and other social media profiles as platforms with connections and resources.



“The alumni services are set up to provide all of our patients and family members continuing care and support,” said Marissa Maldonado, Director of Business Development and Admission. “Our goal is to bridge the gap from transitioning out of the treatment facility and into the recovery community. Sovereign alumni services are another layer of support involving quarterly alumni events, online activities, a support line and other engaging activities to keep their recovery strong and active.”



DeGroote will also be in charge of building the alumni department who will be working with her to provide quality services. DeGroote’s previous experience as a volunteer and an activist for mental health and addiction in her community provided her with the passion to help bring families back together and gives her the drive for her current work at Sovereign.



“I look forward to building a dynamic team to support patients and families nationwide,” said DeGroote. “I think the biggest benefit these services will provide is the opportunity to save lives and reconnect families.”



Sovereign’s first alumni event took place on October 23rd at their San Clemente headquarters and concluded as a complete success. The alumni dinner included food, a raffle and two guest speakers. Sovereign alumni and their families are cordially invited to attend all future events.



Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, mental health and dual diagnosis treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system.



