Sovereign Health Welcomes Patient Concierge Services

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2014 --As Sovereign Health Group continues to grow as a company, it is able to offer its clients new benefits such as patient concierge services. Patient concierge services aid in the transition for patients entering rehabilitation treatment, whether it is for the first time or third time, by eliminating confusion, clarifying processing questions and solidifying employee and family communication information.



Patient concierge services help facilitate each patient’s initial entry into their recovery program throughout their first seven days at Sovereign. This includes talking with both the client and family members, giving tours of Sovereign’s facilities and answering questions. They facilitate the admissions process by assigning clients with their therapists and case managers. They inform the clients of which house they will stay at and which classes they will take. The patient concierge also communicates all vital information or special instructions to the intake department and other staff.



“The patient concierge plays a key role in providing the patient with a seamless transition into the treatment center,” said Marissa Maldonado, Director of Business Development and Marketing.



“They create a safe and therapeutic environment and introduction to the treatment team and the program.”



Sovereign has added new members to its staff in the creation of these services, and these new staff members have already begun working with clients to ease their entry into Sovereign’s programs. Sovereign will continue to expand on other services that will directly benefit clients and families, including the recent additions of legal and court services and alumni services.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, mental health and dual diagnosis treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system. Sovereign Health’s treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. They have multiple treatment locations in the United States and accept most private insurances.



If you would like to learn more about how Sovereign Health’s patient concierge services, treatment programs and read patient reviews, visit http://www.sovhealth.com or call their 24/7 admissions hotline today at 866-948-9688.