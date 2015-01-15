Sovereign Health's Florida Facility Hosts Open House

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --On the heels of its inauguration at the end of last year, Sovereign's new Florida facility is opening its doors to the South Florida area on the 16th and 17th of January, offering a networking luncheon, chair massages as well as tours and a chance to meet their treatment team. Located in a serene waterfront location in Fort Myers, Sovereign's Florida facility offers its hallmark of addiction and dual diagnosis treatment with a focus on innovative and holistic approaches to brain wellness.



The Florida facility provides personalized treatment in a relaxing and tranquil setting free of any distractions or triggers that can act as hurdles against recovery. Since one of the core tenets of Sovereign's treatment philosophy is an ability to craft a truly customized treatment plan, their team of clinicians demonstrates an unparalleled level of commitment to understanding the nuances of each individual case. They reflect that desire by taking this opportunity to meet and provide tours with future patients and healthcare professionals alike.



"One of the things that makes Sovereign unique is our relentless pursuit to bring care to new patient demographics," said Dawn Clark, Clinical Director at Sovereign's Fort Myers location. "We are ecstatic about the opportunity to share our recently inaugurated program with local clinical professionals and prospective patients whom would like to stop by for lunch, take a tour of the facilities or have the opportunity to meet our treatment team."



In addition to a chance to meet the staff and take a tour, Sovereign hopes to share some of the innovative new brain wellness techniques with guests that form a mainstay within their programs as well as effective, more holistic approaches to detox and psychotherapy. Transportation to the open house will be provided for guests residing in Palm Beach, Broward, Martin and St. Lucie counties with a shuttle pick up at the Marriott Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale



Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign has multiple treatment locations in the United States and accepts most private insurances.



For more information on the Fort Myers, Florida open house event and accompanying details, feel free to contact events@sovhealth.com or call Sovereign's 24/7 admissions helpline at 866-948-9688.