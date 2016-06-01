Sovereign Health's Latest Schizophrenia Editorial Examines Relationship to PTSD

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --Sovereign Health Group has launched the fourth part of its editorial campaign, "Unlocking the Black Box of Schizophrenia." This latest article, "When schizophrenia resembles PTSD," examines how veterans with schizophrenia may be mistakenly diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. The Black Box series takes a look at the biological origins, symptoms and stigma associated with schizophrenia. Throughout the month of May, which is designated as Mental Health Month, Sovereign Health mounted a comprehensive campaign about schizophrenia, a severe brain disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally.



"According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 Americans experience mental illness every year," says Rachael Mattice, Managing Editor for Sovereign Health Group. "The need for improved screening, research and treatment options only continues to grow. Our editorial campaign is designed to promote schizophrenia awareness – one of the most misunderstood mental illnesses today."



Also in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, as well as Schizophrenia Awareness Week, which ran from May 17 through May 23, Sovereign Health published a Q & A interview on the topic of schizophrenia featuring Ashish "Ash" Bhatt, M.D., Sovereign Health Group's Chief Medical Officer. The goal of this interview, which explores the state of the science in schizophrenia diagnosis and management, is to raise awareness of the challenges posed by schizophrenia, a mental disorder that affects how a person thinks, feels and behaves.



For more on Sovereign's Schizophrenia Awareness Week and Mental Health Awareness Month campaigns, follow Sovereign Health on Facebook and LinkedIn.



Readers may also follow Sovereign Health on Twitter and track the discussion by searching for #SovTalk, #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth, #AskSovereign and #MentalBlackBox.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting-edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah and Texas.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



Media contact: Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688