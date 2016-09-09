Sovereign Health's New Q&A on Addiction Treatment Now Live on SovHealth.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, is pleased to announce a new Q&A feature that's now live on www.sovhealth.com: "Interview: Compassionate clinicians offer hope at Sovereign Health of Los Angeles' Addiction Treatment Program." The interview focuses on the addiction treatment program offered at Sovereign Health of Los Angeles. Donna Hugh, LMFT, CIP, Sovereign Health of Los Angeles' Program Director, discusses the biggest challenges in the treatment of addiction in promotion of Sovereign Health's new partnership with the University of Southern California Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.



This Q&A focuses on addiction treatment and discusses timely topics about the misuse of prescription drugs among younger people. Fortunately, drug and alcohol abuse and addiction are treatable conditions that can be successfully managed with evidence-based treatments, education and compassionate care. Providing education on the disease model of addiction can help to reduce the stigmatization of substance use disorders.



"The most profound challenges in treating addicted patients are overcoming the stigma of addiction and shame, and fully understanding the disease model," says Hugh. "It is critical that there is clear and honest communication telling young people the ugly truth about addiction and the consequences of using. Recreational prescription drug use frequently ends in overdose and death."



The new alliance with USC allows Sovereign the opportunity to expand its footprint to a wider audience and bring additional awareness about the mental health and addiction treatment services it provides to patients. By joining forces with USC, Sovereign Health will reach a new audience with a mix of multimedia channels, including ESPN radio spots, billboard advertising, digital marketing products, and VIP season tickets to football games.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities. For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



