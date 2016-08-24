Sovereign Health's New Q&A on P.R.I.M.E. Program Now Live on SovHealth.com

Palm Desert, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --Sovereign Health of Palm Desert is pleased to announce a new Q&A article that's now live on www.sovhealth.com: "Interview: Personal Recovery Integrating Men's Experiences (P.R.I.M.E.) program for men over 40." The P.R.I.M.E program, which provides treatment for behavioral health and addiction disorders, creates a healing community that fosters recovery and promotes the transition to a sober lifestyle. The Q&A article covers a wide range of important topics relating to the P.R.I.M.E. program, including emotional, psychological and physical issues that are different from any other age. Read more about the P.R.I.M.E. program by clicking here.



Helen Kienzle, Ph.D., Sovereign Health of Palm Desert's Program Director, and Mary Berst, Ph.D., Sovereign Health of Palm Desert's Associate Program Director, address the issues specific to men in their 40s, 50s and 60s, in this in-depth Q&A discussion.



"Dr. Berst and I are grateful to have been a part of the development and implementation of the P.R.I.M.E. program," says Dr. Kienzle. "We both understand the value and need of serving such an important, experienced demographic and we look forward to helping this population lead recovered lives."



Anthony J. Mele, Psy.D., Sovereign Health's Chief Clinical Officer adds: "Our holistic P.R.I.M.E. program focuses on the psycho-social, spiritual and physical health issues facing mature men in the prime of their lives. P.R.I.M.E. focuses on establishing new sober and supportive relationships, mending broken relationships, creating new employment opportunities and managing medical conditions. Our wellness approach promotes personal responsibility, accountability and a sustained healthy lifestyle."



