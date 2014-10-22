Sovereign Institute Offers C.E. Opportunities for Professionals

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2014 --Sovereign Health is pleased to offer a site dedicated to the continuing educational needs of not just their own staff, but licensed healthcare professionals across the country. Hosted at free networking luncheons once a month at their Los Angeles and Orange County, California locations, they feature hour-long seminars on various cutting edge and alternative approaches to treatment, presented by some of the field’s leading experts. Each presentation seeks to help the audience gain a basic understanding of the topic, including how it is beneficial and the methods employed in its practice.



The courses are certified through the Board of Behavioral Sciences, valid for one hour of continuing education credit. Sovereign’s webinars are constantly featuring the newest and most innovative topics, with past presentations focusing on EFT techniques, functional medicine, somatic therapy, holistic approaches to trauma and clinical approaches to marginalized demographics such as LGBT individuals. Sovereign Institute is currently licensed to provide C.E. credit for MFTs, LPCCs, LCSWs and most recently, RNs and LVNs.



“Advancements in our knowledge of how the brain functions over the past 25 years have led to a vastly improved understanding of how addiction works in us and why it has such powerful effects,” said Dan Aronow, M.D., a featured guest speaker. “The same advancements have also helped us to understand why treatment works and offers a way out for those afflicted by addiction. As knowledge in this area improves, it becomes increasingly important for those working in the field to have a basic understanding of it.”



By simply signing up for a free account with Sovereign Institute, healthcare professionals have immediate access to a wealth of cutting edge interdisciplinary knowledge and therapeutic techniques, viewable at any time with the push of a button.



About Sovereign Health of California

Sovereign Health of California offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system. Sovereign Health’s treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. The company has multiple treatment locations in the United States in addition to California. They accept most private insurances.



If you would like to learn more about Sovereign Institute, call Sovereign Health’s 24/7 admissions hotline at 866- 948-9688, or visit http://www.sovinstitute.com to find upcoming or past webinar events. To learn more about the treatment programs offered at Sovereign Health of California, check out the patient reviews on http://www.sovcal.com.