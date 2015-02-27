Sovereign Launches New Line of Seminars for Month of March

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2015 --Sovereign Health is pleased to announce four new continuing education events for March, providing networking luncheons and tours at our Southern California locations. The speakers will touch on topics such as adolescent behavioral issues and alternative approaches to treatment like mindfulness and dream analysis.



The first of the month's seminars, "The Impact of Bullying on Today's Youth," will be presented by Malakiah Ann Hammers at our Rancho San Diego facility on March 10th. Discussing bullying and methods of prevention, the seminar will seek to illuminate myths and misconceptions about bullying, teaching how to identify its various forms and intervene if necessary. The next day on the 11th, Sovereign's San Clemente headquarters will be hosting an event featuring Dr. Bridgette Atallah, presenting "Teenage Acting Out from a CBT Perspective: Why Teen Behavior isn't Always What It Seems." Also focusing on adolescents, this course will examine the CBT model in the context of common teen behaviors and their underlying mental health concerns.



The following day on March 12th, Sovereign's Culver City center will be staging its own event featuring Dr. Leslee S. Brown, who will be speaking on dream analysis as a therapeutic tool. Titled "Social Dreaming: Dream Matrix for Clinicians," Dr. Brown's seminar will allow participants to explore and experience social dreaming, discussing how it can be utilized in group dynamics.



"A social dream matrix is an opportunity to share dreams with others," said Dr. Leslee S. Brown, Director of International Seminars at Sigmund Freud University. "It is a receptacle for thinking of the content of dreams and promotes the consideration of the hidden and infinite meaning of dreams. A dream itself, in a social dream matrix, is not just a personal possession; it becomes part of the group and the larger social and cultural context."



Toward the end of the month on the 18th, Sovereign will be offering an online webinar featuring Abbe McClenahan, who will be speaking on the power of mindfulness in recovery. Participants will learn how meditation affects the brain and mitigates addiction in addition to mindfulness techniques to apply in practice.



Visit the following links to register for any of March's events: the 10th's presentation on "The Impact of Bullying on Today's Youth," the 11th's "Teenage Acting out from a CBT Perspective," the 12th's "Social Dreaming: Dream Matrix for Clinicians" or the 18th's "Meditation for Recovery."



