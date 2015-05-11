Sovereign Plans Multiple C.E. Opportunities for May

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2015 --Throughout the month of May, Sovereign Health Group has arranged a chain of continuing education events that will enrich the continuing care experience of its clients. For those transitioning back into daily life, these opportunities offer valuable pools of information necessary to meet each new challenge along the way through recovery. In alignment with May's Mental Health Month, Sovereign's C.E. series aims to delve into the various inner processes of children, adolescents and relationships, and how these processes impact their respective mentalities.



Starting off the month is a presentation titled, "Using Motivational Interviewing with Adolescents," given by Guenette du Ville, MFT. The event will take place on May 12th at the company's Rancho San Diego location and will advocate a person-centered, strength-based approach in increasing a person's own motivations, also known as Motivational Interviewing. The utility of this evidence-based theory will be explored in many areas of practice, especially in the treatment of behavioral issues due to mental illness or substance addiction.



On the following day at Sovereign's headquarters in San Clemente, the company will welcome Michael S. Oden, M.A., to speak about "The Mentality of the Fatherless Child". Oden will help attendees comprehend how the lack of a father figure can affect a child's belief and value systems. Most importantly, the process of how these unmet needs evolve in a person and influence various aspects of his or her inner self through adulthood will also be examined.



"Childhood trauma molds us for who we become as an adult," said Oden. "Our coaching sessions teach clients to gain a greater understanding of why they think, feel and behave the way that they do."



On May 14th, Sovereign's Culver City facility will be the setting for John Sovec's talk, "Coming out for Gay Teens: The Pain and the Process." The experienced LMFT will convey the LGBT experience, especially in its relation to lowered self-esteem, heightened insecurity, depression and even suicidal ideation. In this interactive workshop, participants will learn about "coming out" and other important definitions of sexuality. Sovec will also help others develop tools with respect to cultural and social constructs. By assessing, analyzing and applying this new knowledge, professionals in the field can better support their LGBT teen clients and family members.



Lastly, Beverly Berg, Ph.D., will be hosting a webinar called, "Working Experientially With Couples in Recovery: The Dance Between the Recovering Addict and The Codependent," on May 20th. Also targeted for behavioral health professionals, the talk will focus on helping couples move away from trauma and other negative events to new, unexplored pathways of love. Through the use of experiential exercises, Dr. Berg will comprehensively define the concepts of addiction and codependency through recovery, allowing safety and trust to grow and steer a relationship toward a brighter future.



"In addition to being a professional in the mental health field, I am a mother and a wife. I understand firsthand what it means to be in a committed partnership," said Dr. Berg.



