Sovereign Showcases at Leading Addiction Events

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2015 --Addiction and the various complications that arise are all too familiar for many Americans who are afflicted. Due to addiction's severely dependent nature, those who are burdened suffer from an extensive list of obstacles. Thoughts, feelings and actions can all be limited and warped to feed the need for a particular drug. As these trends become more prevalent with each passing year, the nationwide call for new programs and strong leaders within the field of addiction treatment has never been louder.



Sovereign Health Group is joining this effort by attending important substance-related summits this year. The first of which is the 2015 annual meeting of the Addiction Treatment Leadership Conference, which will take place from May 16th to May 18th at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California. Made possible by the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP), the event has an established history of promoting the association's core values of upholding suitable education, research and advocacy regarding addiction and its treatment. This year's conference will specifically turn its focus on the topics of spirituality, public policy and leadership and how these concepts strengthen the care and success of the treatment realm. As a prominent and expanding force in the industry, Sovereign Health will show its support at booth 106 with a number of helpful resources.



Jamie Deans, Sovereign Health's Senior Director of Strategic Development said, "For nearly 35 years, the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers' mission has been to provide leadership, advocacy, training and other member support services to assure the continued availability and highest quality of addiction treatment. NAATP's Annual Leadership Conference provides treatment service providers the opportunity to exchange ideas and stay current with the latest information on medical and clinical research."



In addition, Sovereign will also attend the 6th Annual West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders (WCSAD) from May 28th to May 31st. Held at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California, this gathering continues to push the envelope not only by educating, but networking throughout the wide landscape of addictive disorders. Ranging from local 12-step groups to national and international organizations, the symposium supports all kinds of entities seeking to improve their capacity for providing quality addiction services and other health platforms. As a proud exhibitor and Silver Lanyard Sponsor of the event, Sovereign Health invites all attendees to visit booth 83 to receive a complimentary lanyard and many other give-away items.



Deans added, "Conferences like the WCSAD offer treatment providers similar opportunities to learn about the latest research and also to participate in workshops and seminars on topics ranging from best practices to information technology and outreach strategies. Sovereign Health Group supports many of these important events through sponsorship and by providing speakers chosen from our elite team of mental health professionals. We believe the open exchange of ideas benefits everyone and hope to see you at one of these events soon."



Sovereign Health strongly believes that both events set important standards for addiction awareness and treatment. The goals of the NAATP and WCSAD align with the company's own commitment to comprehensive care. Always striving to improve and innovate, Sovereign's presence at these gatherings of clinicians and other licensed professionals will continue to reinforce the effective way each facility approaches the delicate circumstances of serious addictions.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign Health has multiple treatment locations throughout the United States and accepts most private insurances.



Visit the following links to learn more or register for any of Sovereign's addiction-based exhibitions: The 2015 Addiction Treatment Leadership Conference from May 16th to May 18th and the 6th Annual West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders from May 28th to May 31st.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Jamie Deans, Senior Director of Strategic Development, at 866-948-9688 or visit http://www.sovhealth.com