Sovereign Strengthens Leadership with New Directors

Dr. Omar Faruk has signed on as the Group Medical Director, overseeing its medical and clinical operations in addition to its strategic development. Board certified in internal medicine and eligible in addiction medicine, Dr. Faruk has served honorably as the chair of the Department of Medicine, chair of the Quality-Core Measures team and the chair of the Peer Review committee at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. With Sovereign, he will once again serve as a chair on the Board of Directors as well as on the National Advisory Board and Medical Directors Summit, sharing his expertise in addiction, functional and integrative personalized medicine.



"As our Group Medical Director, I direct clinical and medical services at all Sovereign Health Facilities nationally," said Dr. Omar Faruk, Group Medical Director of Sovereign Health Group. "I advise, review and maintain medical standards with the aim of assuring the quality of medical and clinical care to Sovereign Health's patients."



Founding his own treatment centers and having been nominated as Physician of the Year in the past for exhibiting excellence in patient care, Dr. Faruk will help Sovereign and its clinicians maintain the highest standard of excellence.



Also helping to ensure that same commitment to quality is another recent addition, Dr. Meghan Marcum, who will be serving as Director of Clinical Excellence. Having previously held the title of Associate Clinical Director with the company, Sovereign is pleased to welcome Dr. Marcum back to the clinical team. Specializing in addiction medicine and the neural basis for substance abuse, Dr. Marcum brings a passion for understanding human behavior and helping those with co-occurring disorders.



Lastly, joining the leadership team is Dr. Roberta Cone, who will be serving as Associate Director of Clinical Compliance and assisting in the development of its clinical policies and procedures. As Sovereign Health expands and addresses new demographics in the future, maintaining the highest standard of quality across its locations will increasingly become a challenge. With the recent additions to its already stellar staff, Sovereign is better equipped than ever to maintain its commitment to quality and innovation as it continues to grow.



