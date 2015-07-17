Sovereign to Collaborate with Fellow Treatment Professionals This Summer

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2015 --This summer, Sovereign Health will be gathering with other treatment providers and professionals in an effort to create a seamless continuum of care to meet the needs of all patients.



July 19th & 20th – Clinical Overview of the Recovery Experience (C.O.R.E.) – Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Sovereign will exhibit at booth #85.



July 27th to 29th – Annual Addiction Treatment Centers & Professionals Consortium of California (ATCPCC) – Fess Parker Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara, California.



Sovereign Health will also be present:



August 13th & 14th – Recovery Resources Workshop – Hard Rock Hotel in Palm Springs, California. At this workshop, Sovereign Health will get an opportunity to talk about its facilities, offered treatments as well as what makes its practices standout.



September 2nd – Inner Circle Network Luncheon (ICN) – Westin North Fort Lauderdale Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



September 10th to 13th – 28th Annual U.S. Psychiatric & Mental Health Congress – San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Sovereign will exhibit at booth #227.



September 10th to 13th – Cape Cod Symposium on Addictive Disorders (CCSAD) – The Resort and Conference Center at Hyannis in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Sovereign has the honor of being a Silver Lanyard Sponsor of this event and will exhibit at booth #77.



"Research will continue to be a prominent element of program development at Sovereign Health," according to Dr. David Koehn, site training director at Sovereign's Fort Myers facility. "By meeting and collaborating with other experts in the field, we aim to stay at the forefront of mental health treatment through the use of evidence-based practices."



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign Health has multiple treatment locations throughout the United States and accepts most private insurances.



