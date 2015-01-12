Sovereign Ups Volume of C.E. Opportunities for 2015

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --Sovereign Health is providing a record-setting volume of credit opportunities at the dawn of the year by hosting presentations in the San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles areas as well as online for the month of January.



Sovereign's first networking luncheon will be hosted at its Rancho San Diego facility on January 13th and will be open to all clinical professionals. Featuring a presentation on "Teen Drug & Alcohol Dependency & Treatment" by Michael S. Oden, the one hour course will not only examine the origins of substance addiction and contemporary drug issues, but the need for understanding the trauma of socialization in childhood and its effect on the self, family and on society. The very next day, Sovereign's San Clemente headquarters will be hosting Gina Hernandez Tabrizy's seminar, "Trauma: The Silent Partner in Addiction" on January 14th, which aims to explore how trauma impacts recovery and various tools to help live with it.



Immediately following the two aforementioned events will be David Lisonbee's event, "Relapse Prevention Counseling," taking place at their Los Angeles treatment location in Culver City on January 15th. Focusing on the concept that addictive behaviors are acquired habits versus biologic issues, attendees will be briefed on strategies to avoid relapse by utilizing techniques like countering cravings and cognitive distortions. Lastly, Sovereign will be offering an online webinar, "Learn How Happiness Delivers Results," hosted by Mary Lynn Ziemer on January 21st through their education center, Sovereign Institute.



"This webinar will use results from new Harvard University and other positive psychology research done over the past 20 years," said Mary Lynn Ziemer, presenter on January 21st's event and CEO of Living A Joyful Life. "Specifically, I will use research results detailed in Harvard Researcher Shawn Achor's 'The Happiness Advantage,' a book which details that research in psychology and neuroscience shows that we become more successful when we are happier and more positive."



Where the Southern California networking luncheons will focus primarily on the latest strategies in more traditional treatment methods, Ziemer's webinar will take a more alternative approach, examining the link between happiness and health in addition to offering ways to find joy in one's everyday life and avoiding the negative thought processes that can lead to the development of issues.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign has multiple treatment locations in the United States and accepts most private insurances.



