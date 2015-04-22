Sovereign Welcomes Keynote Speakers Nationwide

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --Sovereign Health Group has a strong reputation of offering a wide array of informative talks, lectures and seminars from the leading voices in addiction and mental health. For the month of April, the company will be participating in a set of educational events at locations throughout the United States. The conferences will be directed to clinicians and other professionals within the mental health field with topics ranging among various sectors of mental health development and treatment.



The first event will take place on April 24th as part of the National Conference on Adolescents and Young Adults. Held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort in Nevada, the conference will feature a talk titled, "Challenges for Substance Abuse Treatment during Disasters," by keynote speaker Dr. Sandra Lee. As the Medical Director and Psychiatrist for adolescent programs at Sovereign's Rancho San Diego facility, Lee is dedicated to the quality care for children and the support for their families. In addition to her specialty with foster youth, sexually reactive children and trauma-based treatment, Lee consults for educational programs that advocate the academic success of students with mental health issues.



On April 29th, the Fort Myers, Florida facility will be the setting of a conference called, "Substance Abuse in Disasters: What you need to know and do." Dr. Monica Powers, Group Program Director for Sovereign Health, will be delivering the keynote speech for the event, "Clinical Trends in Management of Substance Abuse: What do we do in the best of times? What is essential to provide in disasters?" at the Crown Plaza Hotel. Powers is known for her pioneering Healthy Way LA program that served overlooked populations afflicted with mental health conditions. In addition to her clinical expertise, Powers has built a foundation at multiple Sovereign locations through a proven system of administrative training and curriculum building.



As someone who focused on the effects of Hurricane Katrina during her graduate studies, she expressed, "It was important to recognize what issues arise when a city, county or state is compromised in handling things as simple as food and water, let alone larger issues such as mental health and substance abuse care."



Dr. David Koehn, Site Training Director at Sovereign's Fort Myers facility, will offer the last keynote of April at the 2nd National Trauma-Addiction-Intimacy Disorder Conference. The seminar is called, "Holistic View of Intimacy and Trauma (PTSD)," and will be held at the Doubletree Hilton in Nashville, Tennessee on the 30th. Dr. Koehn's cognitive behavioral therapy strategy spans a wide range of treatment fields and his influence has crossed various occupational systems, from hospitals and schools to nonprofits and government agencies. Koehn's health care career of over 30 years has been committed to the treatment of all age groups with special needs and those in the military.



"As Sovereign Health continues to develop their footprint, we need to be part of the solution and not the problem," said Powers. "These conferences are an opportunity to begin an important conversation about how we can help to coordinate and provide care in times of emergency."



