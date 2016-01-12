"Soy Alto" Announces Upcoming Launch of Exclusive Men's Elevator Shoes Collection for Grooms

Torremolinos, Malaga -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --Soy Alto, a premier online retailer of high quality elevator shoes, presents the Wedding and Ceremonies colletion for men's big day. From a trendy brogue to classic oxfords, the collection features stylish height increasing shoes handmade in Italy and Spain. The right shoe will finish the grooms look and will increase the wearer's height by 2,75 inches or more.



The Leeds is a black brouge lace up shoe made from quality leather, featuring a leather lining and rubberized grip bottom. The Lyon is a brown height increasing buckle shoe, leather lining and detailed stitching, available in black too. The Roma is a dress black shoe made in Spain featuring upper Florentic leather, a leather lining and a leather- rubber sole. The Tuxedo is a black patent leather tuxedo elevator shoes, leather lining ideal for ceremonies and they also look great with jeans.



Soy Alto first launched in 2009, and quickly became one of the most popular global brands of height increasing shoes in Europe. The company's customers include television and film actors, politicians, singers and other notable celebrities and influencers. The company's shoes are available in a wide range of colors, styles, textures and designs and provide not only extra height, but also a more slender appearance. In addition to the new styles available the company offers height increasing sneakers and a luxury collection, hand made in Italy with premiun quality leathers.



About Soy Alto

Soy Alto is headquartered in Spain and delivers throughout Europe, the United States, Mexico and Canada. Shoe sizes range from EU 37 to EU 45.



For more information visit http://www.soyalto.com or the bricks and mortar shop in Torremolinos, Spain.