Torremolinos, Malaga -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2015 --Soy Alto, a premier online retailer of high quality elevator shoes, announced today the unveiling of its Fall-Winter collection. The collection features stylish height increasing boots and shoes handmade in Italy and Spain. Twelve new styles are available, including the Bergen, Frankfurt, Baltimore Blue and Austin, all which increase the wearer's height by seven centimeters or more.



The Bergen is a dark blue lace up boot made from cow leather, featuring a leather lining and rubberized grip bottom. The Frankfurt is a casual brown height increasing lace up brogue boot with a side zipper embellishment and detailed stitching. The Baltimore Blue is a casual black shoe made in Spain featuring upper Florentic leather, a leather lining and a blue heel and sole. The Austin is a black patent leather tuxedo elevator boot ideal for weddings and ceremonies.



Soy Alto first launched in 2009, and quickly became one of the most popular global brands of height increasing shoes. The company's customers include television and film actors, politicians, singers and other notable celebrities and influencers. The company's shoes are available in a wide range of colors, styles, textures and designs and provide not only extra height, but also a more slender appearance. In addition to the new styles available in the Fall-Winter collection, the company offers height increasing sneakers and a luxury collection, featuring the limited edition New York and Las Vegas boots.



About Soy Alto

Soy Alto is headquartered in Torremolinos, Malaga and delivers throughout Europe, the United States and Canada. Shoe sizes range from EU 37 to EU 45. For more information and to view the new Fall-Winter collection, visit http://www.soyalto.com.