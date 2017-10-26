SpaceDeck Offers the Chance to Draw a Royal Flush from a Deck of Cards That Will Touch the Edge of Space

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --SpaceDeck, the world's first rare collectible playing cards that will have traveled to Space and back, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Space of the Art, an initiative created to promote space transportation, is behind the groundbreaking project which promises to give its crowdfund backers a taste of space tourism while raising awareness about the future of space transportation.



"After WWI, commercial aviation started with mail and cargo, space tourism could follow the same pattern to demonstrate and perfect technology," says Loic Alliez, founder and Space Treasure Executive at Space of the Art. "We needed to start with something simple and light to illustrate our intention and we will increase the complexity and weight step by step. SpaceDeck is our first baby!"



SpaceDeck is a collaboration between private space transportation pioneers Zero 2 Infinity and world-renowned playing card brand Legends Playing Card Company. Space of the Art is sending expertly crafted, exclusive playing cards into the stratosphere—and when they return to Earth, they'll be the first collectibles that have touched Near Space. "What we loved about Zero 2 Infinity Space tourism approach is that it is smooth, and with no environmental impact," adds Alliez.



The flight will be filmed to give backers an exhilarating glimpse into what a trip to the edge of space will look like. A screen will display a video showing one by one the pictures of all the contributors of the campaign, with the curvature of the Earth and the black sky in the background. Once the journey is over, these Space Treasures will be repackaged and shipped to the backers. A QR code embedded in the balloon-shaped Joker will link to the video of the flight, allowing contributors to enjoy and share the experience and the selfie in space over and over again.



100% of the profits from the SpaceDeck will be reinvested in the next campaign to continue promoting space tourism. Each subsequent campaign will grow in complexity and evolve in concept, each time aiming to showcase technological progress in Space tourism and Space Transport.



"I am 100% convinced that a new era of transportation is dawning in Space. And it will begin with Space Tourism and small satellite launchers," adds Alliez. "SpaceDeck and further Space of the Art campaigns are just a way to be in touch with the development of these technologies; I see this happening, it's really within our reach. But we can't get there without everyone: governments, investors, companies, and future customers, all working together towards that dream."



The SpaceDeck campaign is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2yKg9Cu.



About Space of the Art

Space of the Art is an initiative created to promote and contribute to the development of space transportation, with a focus on space tourism, high-speed transport on Earth and to orbit. The initiative's main goal is to raise awareness of the future of Space Transportation by introducing entertainment to the space industry. It will achieve this by creating events and products that people can relate to and fly them to Space and back. These events and products will create a platform to capture public enthusiasm, showcase state of the art technology and create a market validation to attract more investors and entrepreneurs to the industry.



For more information on Space of the Art please visit http://www.spaceoftheart.com.