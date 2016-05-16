Spallow Is a Salon Sink Pillow Providing Comfort and Saving Necks During Hair Washing

Rockledge, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Spallow, the revolutionary new customized salon sink pillow designed to provide comfort and protect client's necks during hair washing, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The number one complaint from customers at salons is discomfort from the salon sink during the hair washing process. Often designed in an unnatural position, the salon sink has often drawn the ire of customers which is one of the reasons Salon Comfort set out to solve the problem.



"I was inspired to create the Spallow neck cushion to help ensure comfort during and after a salon sink shampoo," says inventor and CEO Michael Amick, "Why? A couple of years ago, after I surprised my wife with a gift card to her Salon, she was very happy with her new hair style. But, the next morning I discovered she spent the night and the next morning putting Ice Packs on her neck."



Using a combination of Memory Foam and Gel, along with various prototype improvements, Salon Comfort eventually designed a very soft comfortable Pillow that supports the neck. Each Spallow cushion is hand sewn into a luxurious leather-like cover. The Spallow is packaged with a flexible, molded-foam basin Adapter with a built-in Velcro® tab that aligns with another durable Velcro tab on the Spallow pillow. The Adapter fits nicely into the neck depression of virtually all salon sinks. After the insert is set on the sink rim, the Spallow cushion attaches easily and snugly to the adapter.



Lightweight, Water resistant, and Anti-Microbial, the Spallow can be cleaned with just normal household cleaner, if needed. It also comes with a supply of Spallow Caps, to keep the Spallow clean and dry at the salon sink. The Spallow, adapter, and caps all fit into a small drawstring carry/storage bag that will fit in a Purse and weighs less than a cell phone.



Salon Comfort is an innovative technology company focused on building products for the comfort of salon customers. Our philosophy centers on delivering a luxury experience at an affordable price. We are pleased to introduce the Spallow System — a salon neck pillow and adapter engineered to fit the curve of most salon sinks.



