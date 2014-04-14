Spanish Version of Digital Newspaper Software Now Available at Flipbuilder.es

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2014 --‘Flip Builder’ has launched Spanish version - http://flipbuilder.es/ of its site. The software is an inventive and proficient digital publishing platform that provides finest solutions for users to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbooks. Launching its website in the Spanish version is seen as the expansion of the company to the bigger market. If experts of the fields are to be believed, releasing the Spanish version of the website is likely to become a very helpful marketing strategy for the company that is getting bigger and drawing the attention of more customers.



The main website is available in English for its international customers, while the new version targets the Spanish clients. The website in Spanish is offering four tools for creating flip books that include pro and regular versions for both Mac and Windows. The website will be providing the ease to its Spanish clients to select Spanish language, while installing the software. The news came as a pleasant surprise for those who wanted to use the software but could not do so simply because they do not understand English very well. The new website will be helpful for them to create attractive page flip books.



The popular software allows users to embed audio, flash, video, and links into Page-flipping eBooks. ‘Flip Builder’ is offering a wide range of software to its users. The flip book software and digital newspaper software help people to publish business brochures, annual reports, product catalogs, educational books, newspapers, eBooks, and corporate reports, distribute online magazines, sales slicks, newsletters, event leaflets and a lot more.



About Flip Builder

Flip Builder is a popular company that is based in Hong Kong. The company offers various tools and applications to convert documents into flip books.