Sparc247 Offers Cost-Effective Electrical Services in Leeds and Yorkshire Area

Chris Hawkins is the owner of Sparc247 Leeds, a company that offers complete electrical services. The company provides services for public sectors and private customers such as commercial and industrial markets. Its area of expertise includes, but not limited to, commercial electrical work, industrial electrical work, fire alarm systems, emergency lighting, periodic inspection or testing, portable appliance testing, specialist installations, security systems, door entry systems, CCTV installation and system maintenance.



The company provides electrical contractors that are available 24/7. It caters to customers in the Leeds and Yorkshire area as well as Wakefield, Pontefract, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Halifax, Barnsley, Doncaster, Harrogate, Keighley, Wetherby, York and Scunthorpe. Sparc247's professional services adapt a strict and efficient timeline for every project. This way contracts done under the company are more efficient and cost-effective. The "Projects" page of the website showcases, with accompanying images, some of the companies they have tied up to as well as projects that the company has done in the past. There is a separate "Testimonials" page for previous clients who want to give their feedback regarding the services done for them by Sparc247.



The website may also be used by interested customers The company has received many accreditations such as I.E.E Wiring Regulations 17th Edition, NVQ Level 3 – Electrotechnical Services, City & Guilds 2391 Inspection & Testing, Pat Testing Qualified, PASMA Qualified Electricians and IPAF Trained. Accreditors' badges are shown at the bottom page of the website for validity.Contact details provided at the upper right corner of the website are clickable links for easy access. The company's business address is located at 21 Whitehall Grove, Birkenshaw, Bradford, West Yorkshire, BD11 2LE.



About Sparc247 Leeds

You may check the company's website at http://www.sparc247.com or may e-mail them at info@sparc247.co.uk