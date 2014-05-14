Spartan and the Green Egg Takes an Adventure to the Reefs of Mindoro Island

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --In Book 2 “The Reefs of Mindoro Island,” the team of explorers visits Mindoro, the seventh-largest island in the Philippine archipelago where thousands of miles of precious coral reefs, abundant with wildlife, are in danger.



Spartan and his friends face a challenging mission; to stop some reckless and avaricious fishermen from blowing up the very fragile coral reefs with explosives. They befriend a brave young girl from the traditional Iraya Mangyan tribe, and are presented with an obstacle: in order to save paradise, they must take a huge risk.



The beautifully illustrated book by Manual Cadag, brings a comic book feel with brightly colored drawings of the coral reefs. Author Khashoggi continues her theme of environmental concern with an easy-to-understand story that will delight and educate children ages 5 to 10.



About Nabila Khashoggi

Nabila Khashoggi is founder of NABILA K, a lifestyle line of luxury skin care, home ambiance and personal products. She used to entertain her eldest son when a toddler with made-up stories about a boy who traveled the world inside a live green egg that just so happened to be an alien from another planet. She turned the tales into a colorful children’s graphic novel series, Spartan and the Green Egg, with the intention of introducing kids to environmental and cultural themes around the world. Part of the proceeds go to The Children for Peace ONLUS. Based in Italy, the non-governmental organization helps young people worldwide who are living in challenging circumstances obtain their essential needs such as food, medical help and educational opportunities. Nabila lives in New York and has two sons.



For more information, please visit http://www.spartanandthegreenegg.com.



Spartan and the Green Egg The Reefs of Mindoro Island Book 2 by Nabila Khashoggi

Illustrations by Manuel Cadag

Full Cycle Publications; Juvenile Fiction; Comics & Graphic Novels

Hard cover 978-0-615-50132-1 $18.99

eBook iTunes ISBN 9781483524429 $9.99

Kindle ISBN 9781483526775 $9.99



