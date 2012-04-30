SPC International and MSP University Announce New Global IT Channel Strategy

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2012 --SPC International, an organization dedicated to business transformation and improvement strategies for information technology (IT) professionals worldwide at http://www.spc-intl.com, announced today its new global IT Business Improvement and Transformation Strategy, expanding MSP University’s focus well beyond traditional Managed Services Provider education, training and consulting services.



SPC International focuses on improving the productivity and performance of every employee and role in an IT Solution Provider organization, with specific strategies tailored for all IT Solution Providers.



With a steadily growing International partner base now comprising upwards of 25% of its channel of 16,000 IT Solution Providers; and the overwhelmingly positive acceptance of its 3 prior United Kingdom-based Boot Camps, SPC International is accelerating the expansion of its operations into other geographies. In order to best assist solution providers in these and other nations, SPC International has added IT Business Improvement and Transformation Boot Camp dates in the US, UK, Belgium and Australia to its 2012 event schedule.



“We are proud to announce the expansion of our traditional education, training and consulting services globally through SPC International”, said Erick Simpson, Vice President. “Our new initiative allows us to greatly improve our ability to assist International as well as US-based solution provider business owners far beyond Managed Services”, continued Simpson. “We realize that in order to remain competitive and deliver the solutions that their customers need, providers must embrace many practices; including Security, Telecomm and VoIP, the Cloud, Print Management, Disaster Recovery, Virtualization, Healthcare IT and more, and we continue to evolve as an organization to better assist them in these areas”, concluded Simpson.



SPC International’s strategy involves growing and delivering their IT practice-specific education, training and consulting services on a global scale, including not only traditional Managed IT, break-fix and professional services, but also supporting existing and new emerging technologies, services and solutions like the Cloud and Virtualization, Unified Communications, Mobile Device Management and others.



“Many of our seasoned, US-based solution provider partners are growing beyond Managed Services, and providers in other geographies may not be quite ready or able to adopt the Managed Services model”, said Gary Beechum, President and CEO. “In order to continue to deliver the best support, guidance and resources for them, it is imperative that we deliver new IT practice, service and solution education, training and tools to aid them”, continued Beechum.



To support this expanded global focus and awareness, SPC International has launched SPC International Magazine, written by solution providers from their perspective and covering their unique challenges, resolutions and successes. In addition, SPC International has developed a revolutionary new IT Business Improvement Training Platform that provides role-specific training to help improve the productivity and performance of every member of an IT Solution Provider’s team; including their leadership, administrative, sales, marketing, project management, dispatch, technical and engineering staff, increasing their competencies and job satisfaction and reducing turnover.



Also in the works are SPC International’s IT Solution Provider Community and their IT Channel Vendor Mall, designed to lower the barriers to interaction and collaboration among peers and simplify Vendor evaluation and engagement. Other tools and training in development include a mobile IT Solution Provider KPI App to manage each critical business unit in an IT organization, and unique On-Demand IT Business Improvement and Transformation Boot Camps streamed in High Definition to remote audiences.



SPC International is the largest business improvement and transformation resource and independent community for IT solution providers and delivers IT business operations, sales and marketing and service delivery improvement education, training, fulfillment and consulting services to thousands of independent IT service organizations all over the world. SPC International delivers partner enablement and acquisition services to Fortune 50 IT manufacturer, distributor and vendor channels, as well as to IT membership organizations and franchises worldwide. For more information, visit www.spc-intl.com.



Contact Information:

Erick Simpson

Vice President, SPC International

(855) 772-6778

esimpson@spc-intl.com