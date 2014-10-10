Norco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2014 --Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Clubs announces the kick start of the 12th annual Spearmint Rhino Entertainer of the Year Competition. This five week event hosts the top showgirls from Spearmint Rhino locations and brands from across the county and is filled with all the pomp, flash and excitement that Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Clubs is known for. Held at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club – Torrance (19900 Normandie Avenue, Torrance, CA 90502) the performers compete for a grand prize of $5,000.00 cash, crown, diamond pendant, national club tour and major media campaign.



“We are excited to host the top Spearmint Rhino showgirls from across the country. Their talent, ambition and creativity should make this year’s competition the best yet!” – Kathy Vercher (President & COO Spearmint Rhino Consulting Worldwide, Inc.)



This event is open to the public. The remaining competition dates are Thursday, October 9th, 16th, 23rd and the finals November 6th. Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club - Torrance offers guests full bar, premier amenities and plenty of indoor valet parking.



About Spearmint Rhino Consulting Worldwide, Inc.:

Spearmint Rhino Consulting Worldwide, Inc. operates a chain of gentlemen's clubs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Each club offers guests a personalized experience with the very best in local food and drink choices, unmatched entertainment and live shows including adult film star performances. Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Clubs was founded in 1989 in Upland, California. The company has locations in City of Industry, Los Angeles, Oxnard, Rialto, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Torrance, and Van Nuys, California; West Palm Beach, Florida; Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Lexington, Kentucky; Carter Lake, Iowa; West Bend, Wisconsin; Yuma, Arizona; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Melbourne, Australia; and Sheffield, Birmingham, London, Bournemouth, and Leicester the United Kingdom. Spearmint Rhino also operates secondary brands Dames N’ Games Topless Sports Bar & Grill, Buck Wild’s Topless Saloon & Eatery, Blue Zebra Adult Cabaret, Shayks Adult Lounge, La Perla Gentlemen’s Club, California Girls and Monarchs Gentlemen’s Club.



For additional information on Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Clubs: http://www.spearmintrhino.com



