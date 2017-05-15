Special Edition Headphones Celebrating the Pink Floyd Exhibition: "Their Mortal Remains"

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2017 --Audio specialist Sennheiser will be releasing a special edition of its acclaimed HD 1 headphones – the HD 1 Wireless edition celebrating The Pink Floyd Exhibition: "Their Mortal Remains". The headphones will be launched to commemorate the first retrospective of the legendary rock band by London's Victoria and Albert Museum. As the official audio partner of The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, which opens on 13 May 2017, Sennheiser has created a fully immersive 3D audio experience that brings to life a rich tapestry of sights, sounds and memorabilia from the band's extraordinary career for the visitors.



The special edition headphones are a must-have collector's item from a landmark event, which is as much a celebration of the visual style of Pink Floyd as of their music.



Fittingly, Sennheiser's HD 1 – headphones that embody the meeting of pure minimalistic design with acclaimed acoustic performance – have been customized with a unique look that is unmistakably Pink Floyd. In tribute to the groundbreaking 1973 classic LP "The Dark Side of the Moon", the leather covering the stainless steel headband features rainbow colored stitching that mirrors the visual spectrum on the album's iconic cover. The ear cups also have a new pearlescent rainbow sheen and are engraved with the Pink Floyd "prism" symbol, whilst a special "Their Mortal Remains" exhibition name plate finishes off the ultra-exclusive design.



"It is a true pleasure to mark this major cultural event with a dedicated new version of the HD 1 that celebrates both design and an enduring love of music. This is also a wonderful way to continue our history as a company working with Pink Floyd," commented Daniel Sennheiser, co-CEO of Sennheiser, making reference to the band's use of Sennheiser and Neumann audio equipment throughout their career.



"This project epitomises our commitment to support the artists and engineers that record, stage and perform music," added Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEO of Sennheiser. "And no less importantly, it represents the fans that enjoy the work of artists – whether in the shared experience of a concert hall or in the cherished private worlds we can experience with a set of headphones."



An uncompromised wireless headphone experience



Sennheiser's acclaimed HD 1 headphone range is famed for its combination of uncompromised performance, pure minimalist style, and the finest, luxurious materials. With its beautiful custom design, advanced wireless technology and Active Noise Cancellation, the new special edition of the HD 1 Wireless offers the ultimate freedom to experience superior audio.



Powered by the audio specialist's proprietary transducers, the HD 1 Wireless delivers the acclaimed Sennheiser sound signature – detailed, pure and with a slight bass emphasis. NFC enables effortless, "at a touch" pairing with compatible mobile devices to quickly establish a connection for high-quality Bluetooth audio transmission. Sennheiser's hybrid active NoiseGard™ attenuates ambient noise, while the high-definition aptX® codec carves out every aural nuance in finest detail. Furthermore, the built-in VoiceMax microphone makes it possible to conduct crystal-clear conversations, even when on the move in noisy environments.



Use of stainless steel hinges ensures that none of the essential design purity is sacrificed while the headphones remain robust enough for a lifetime of listening on the move. With a folding headband design they can also be easily stored in the supplied convenient carry case for brilliant portability.



Experience the definitive Pink Floyd retrospective for the ages



The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains is a retrospective of the band's history, connecting music, sound technology, live performance and more. As official audio partner, Sennheiser will enable the captivating audio experiences that will help bring the exhibits to life for visitors. This will include innovative use of the audio specialist's groundbreaking AMBEO 3D audio technology. Sennheiser systems will also be used for the other audio elements throughout the exhibition, including the delivery of highest-quality arrangements from historic Pink Floyd audio files. One of the most anticipated elements of the exhibition is a new immersive 3D mix of songs including Comfortably Numb Live from Live 8 – the last time David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright played onstage with former member Roger Waters – created using Sennheiser's AMBEO 3D technology, placing the listener directly into the sound. By creating a unique audio sensation unlike anything visitors have encountered before, the exhibition embodies the pioneering spirit of Pink Floyd.



The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains opens on 13 May 2017 for 20 weeks. Tickets are on sale now.



The HD 1 Wireless edition celebrating Pink Floyd's "Their Mortal Remains" exhibition can be pre-ordered from www.sennheiser.com and will be available end of June 2017.



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family-owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 682 million.



www.sennheiser.com