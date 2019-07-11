Special Education Legal Team Grows with Addition of Highly Regarded Lawyers

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --Wisler Pearlstine, LLP is pleased to announce that its Education Law Department, one of the largest and most respected in the state, has added three special education attorneys to its ranks.



Gabrielle Goham, until recently, the head of the special education practice at Raffaele Puppio, rejoins Wisler where she began her practice as an associate. Joining her from Raffaele will be Tracey Waldmann. The third addition to the team is Macy T. Laster, formerly an associate at Weber, Kracht and Chellew.



Said Firm Managing Partner and Chair of the Education Law Department, Kenneth Roos: "We are always looking for top lawyers to join our firm and serve the needs of the many school districts we are privileged to represent. The need for outstanding special education lawyers is higher than ever and we are pleased to have found three of the best and brightest to join us. They will be practicing alongside long-term partners and special education law authorities Larry Dodds, Amy Brooks and Claudia Huot, and associates Ahmer Sheriff and Amy Cleary. We are extremely proud of our team and the depth of our bench."



Gabrielle Goham, a partner in the firm, has practiced special education law for nearly 20 years representing both parents as well as public private and charter schools and intermediate units at different times in her career. A former teacher in the Delaware County public school system, Gabrielle received her Master's in Education from the University of Pennsylvania before attending law school. After graduating from Villanova University Law School in 1999, Gabrielle, clerked for the Honorable Robert F. Kelly, Sr. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. A former Legal Advisor to the Pennsylvania Association for Gifted Education and Board member at St. John's Pre-school in Glen Mills, Pa., Gabrielle frequently lectures and authors publications regarding a variety of issues in special education law. She is a 1992 graduate of St. Joseph's University.



Tracey Waldmann has a deep understanding of litigation at the federal level drawn from her 10+ years as a litigation associate at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis, her 4 years as a special education attorney at Raffaele and her four year (2011-2015) federal clerkship with the Hon. Noel L. Hillman of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. A 2001 graduate of Temple University's Beasley School of Law, where she was a member of the Temple Law Review and Articles/Symposium Editor, she received her Master's in Government from Temple and her undergraduate degree from the Pennsylvania State University.



Macy T. Laster received her law degree in 2018 from Syracuse University, where she also earned a Certificate of Advanced Study in Disability Law and Policy and was a student attorney at the Disability Rights Clinic. Macy earned a B.S. in Education and Public Policy at Pennsylvania State University in 2015. She is a board member of Voice & Vision, Inc. a non-profit aimed at helping families and individuals dealing with mental health, addiction and disability issues. Macy is also a member of the Montgomery, Bucks County, and Pennsylvania Bar Associations and the Pennsylvania Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.



About Wisler Pearlstine

For over 70 years, Wisler Pearlstine has provided effective, practical service to its clients through top-rated lawyers in their fields of expertise. The firm represents businesses and individuals throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania in various types of corporate, real estate, land use and zoning, construction, commercial litigation, business, alternative dispute resolution (arbitration/mediation), banking, tax and estate planning, administration of estates and trusts, family law and other related matters. In addition, the firm has long been recognized for its prominence in the areas of municipal, education and school law. For more information, please see www.wislerpearlstine.com.