Special Reports On: (PINK:EKDKQ), (OTC:ACTC), (PINK:PCXCQ), (PINK:DIMI)

Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2012 --Eastman Kodak Company (PINK:EKDKQ) is continuing to rally in trading today, extending its gains for the week. At last check, EKDKQ was trading 15.88% higher at $0.591 on volume of 4.99 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 3.10 million. EKDKQ opened at $0.53 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.61. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.52. EKDKQ has now gained nearly 80% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



EKDKQ has gained more than 140% in the last one month. Despite the recent gains, the stock is down nearly 9% this year. EKDKQ is trading well below its 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.14. EKDKQ, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, currently has a market capitalization of $160.94 million. The stock has a beta of 1.76.



Advanced Cell Technology Inc. (OTC: ACTC) is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, ACTC was trading 1.10% lower at $0.0900 on volume of 7.77 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 6.26 million. ACTC opened at $0.0900 today, which is also its intra-day low. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.10. Despite the drop in trading today, ACTC has gained more than 10% in the last three trading sessions. ACTC has been one of the best performing stocks on the OTC market in the last one month, gaining more than 44%. In the last six months, though, the stock has fallen more than 30%.



ACTC is trading below its 52-week high of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.06.ACTC, which is a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine, currently has a market capitalization of $186.86 million. The stock has a negative beta of 1.95.



Patriot Coal Corporation (PINK: PCXCQ) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, PCXCQ was trading 11.67% higher at $0.134 on volume of 1.54 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 13.32 million. PCXCQ opened at $0.12 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.15.



The stock’s intra-day low is $0.12. PCXCQ has gained 34% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market. PCXCQ is trading well below its 52-week high of $16.81. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.09. PCXCQ, which filed for bankruptcy recently, currently has a market capitalization of $12.44 million. The stock has a high beta of 2.81.



DiMi Telematics International Inc. (PINK: DIMI) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, DIMI was trading 11.30% higher at $0.0640 on volume of 3.05 million, which is below the daily average volume of 5.49 million. DIMI opened at $0.06 in trading today, and touched an intra-day high of $0.07. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.05. DIMI has now gained more than 45% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



Despite posting significant gains this week, DIMI is down more than 96% in the last one month. DIMI is trading below its all-time high of $1.96. The stock has an all-time low of $0.01. DIMI, which provided Machine-to-Machine communications solutions, currently has a market capitalization of $21.96 million. The stock has a beta of 1.16.



