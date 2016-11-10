Granby, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2016 --Now that the election is over, as popular daytime talk show host T.D. Jakes posted this week on Facebook, "the healing and unity must begin." Veterans Day provides the perfect opportunity to do just that, shifting the focus from politics to service, selflessness and patriotism. Project Sanctuary is excited to announce that it is one of the organizations to be featured in the special "Military Heroes" episode of the T.D. Jakes Show this Veterans Day, Friday, November 11.



Friday's show will honor our veterans and their families, recognizing the sacrifices they have made. Having served over 800 military families from all over the U.S., Project Sanctuary understands the struggles our veterans and their families face when they come home. Our two-year program is designed to help the families overcome those difficulties and learn to thrive again.



Highlighted on Friday's show will be the story of the Soto family, a military veteran family in crisis who reached out to Project Sanctuary in August, applying to the program and asking for help. Jose Soto didn't realize he had PTS (post-traumatic stress) or TBI (traumatic brain injury) after his last deployment. He just knew that he was struggling to keep his family connected and to manage the physical injuries he acquired during combat. The Soto family entered Project Sanctuary's program in October and share their story of healing and hope.



"The stories and struggles of veterans and their families are more than sound bites during election season," said Heather Ehle, Project Sanctuary founder and CEO. "These are real people who are hurting and struggling. Project Sanctuary is here to support them and give them the tools to thrive in the country they served—so they never feel forgotten. We thank and applaud T.D. Jakes for using his voice on their behalf."



Check your local listings for airtime of the special Veterans Day episode of the T.D. Jakes Show this Friday, November 11 (where to watch).



About Project Sanctuary

Founded in 2007, Project Sanctuary takes our military families from battle-ready to family-ready by providing six-day, outdoor, therapeutic retreats in a healing environment and ongoing family support services for two years following each retreat. Sponsors that help make the retreats possible include the USO, First Command Financial Services, Aimco Cares, Healthy Marriage Project, The Kendeda Fund and YMCA of the Rockies.



More information is available online at www.projectsanctuary.us.