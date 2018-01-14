Specialists Invented PainKill Plasters for Treating Joint and Spine Pain

Manila, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2018 --Painful joints and spine pains are common conditions in people over 50 years of age. These conditions can be observed in young humans as well, but not so often. Millions of people around the world are experiencing neck, spine, back or joint pain. The good news is that many patients do not need surgery.



Today there are plenty of theories on how to prevent and treat joint and spine problems effectively. In the past these conditions were treated via different medical interventions - some of them painful, some of them quite expensive. But lately, many researches on how to heal joint and spine pain have been made. Researchers' main goal is to find painless, less expensive and easily applicable treatment methods. Pills, creams and sprays are among the most popular non-invasive methods used for local pain relief. They are also known as topical pain killers and when applied on the affected area they offer a good alleviation. Although all of them are designed to kill the pain in joints and spine, different products use different ingredients.



About PainKill

PainKill is a new painkiller method invented at the end of 2017. It is intended to relieve back, spine and joint pains. The product is designed in form of plasters, which applied on painful areas bring rapid ache alleviation. PainKill plasters essential ingredients are reticulate millettia, saline cistanche, davallia mariesii, chain fern, wild celery, safflower, spignet, corydalis and borneol. One package contains 5 plasters for multiple use. One plaster can be taken off and later - put back on, if needed. PainKill plasters natural composition makes them suitable for people of all ages. Combining them with oral medications, prescribed by a doctor, is also possible.