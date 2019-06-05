Specialized Turning Announces Machining Zeron 100 Capability

Peabody, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2019 --Specialized Turning adds the ability to machine Zeron 100 to its list of capabilities. Zeron 100, a super duplex stainless steel, is excellent for sub-sea applications due to its high-strength and corrosive-resistance properties. The material is well renowned for the toll it takes on the tooling and its heat and corrosion-resistance properties. Zeron 100 is in high demand in industries such as petrochemical, chemical, oil and gas, and pollution control, etc.—anywhere there is extreme pressure and a caustic environment.



Zeron 100's most valuable attributes include resistance to acids—such as sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrochloric. It's almost completely free from chloride-induced stress corrosion cracking and has high strength (80,000 psi minimum yield strength). This allows for outstanding resistance to pitting, crevice corrosion, and intercrystallite corrosion.



According to company president, Chip Holm, "At Specialized Turning, we are well-versed in how to handle this tough metal and maximize our machining efficiency. We wouldn't call it high-maintenance, exactly—but it is close, when it comes to qualifying how Zeron 100 is to work with." A few factors that contribute to the high cost of Zeron 100 include the high amount of energy needed to separate the metal due to its high strength properties and its ductile or gummy nature, which creates difficult-to-control chip nests.



Holm also says, "We are experts in machining Zeron 100 alloys to produce the best possible quality and value. We use only state-of-the art tooling geometries and coatings at Specialized Turning to ensure the most economical stock removal rates at the highest speeds possible for economical machining. With our extensive inventory of tooling upfront costs and order processing, costs are minimized."



