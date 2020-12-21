Specialized Turning Receives AS9100:2016 Certification

Peabody, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2020 --Specialized Turning has received the AS9100:2016 certification, which is applicable to precision machined parts for aerospace, defense, and other industries. Company culture at Specialized Turning is driven by continuous improvement with the goal of supplying superior parts and service for their customers.



Thomas Net defines AS9100 as a company level certification based on a standard published by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) titled "Quality Systems-Aerospace-Model for Quality Assurance in Design, Development, Production, Installation and Servicing." The AS9100 standard includes ASQ 9001:2000 requirements with additional requirements specific to the aerospace industry; organizations are evaluated against this standard to become AS9100 certified.



Company president, Chip Holm, says of the AS9100 certification, "Everyone at Specialized Turning is excited to maintain our commitment to quality with our precision machined parts, and receiving the AS9100:2016 certification further confirms the standard of quality we hold ourselves to here at Specialized Turning."



Holm adds, "Our team is always on the lookout to offer substantial and measurable benefits to customers that reduce costs, improve throughput, and increase profitability—and our commitment to quality is no exception."



About Specialized Turning

Specialized Turning is a precision machine shop that offers precision machining, CNC machining, and many other custom and CNC machining services—specializing in the machining of difficult materials such as titanium, inconel, and Hastelloy®. The company offers on-time delivery to specification and fit for use, all at a competitive price. Specialized Turning's capabilities lie not only in its equipment, but with its people. Since 1935, it has built a base of knowledge and understanding of precision machining that delivers high-quality components on time, every time.