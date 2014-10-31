Specialty Fuel Additives Market - Industry Analysis, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends Till 2020: New Report in Radiant Insights Database

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2014 --Fuel additives improve efficiency of transportation fuels by modifying combustion rates at high temperatures. Governments across globe have stepped up to blend fuel additives in order to reduce toxic gas emission and other environmental effects caused by transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and other distillate fuels which is expected to remain a key driving factor for the global market. Regulatory policies across various regional markets are focused to reduce sulfur content which had a positive impact on lubricity improvers demand. This trend is expected to support the market’s shift towards development of cleaner fuels. Technological advancements in engine development have also raised the demand for various fuel additives for specialized functions in automotives. Growth of transportation industry in China and India has increased the demand for fuel which in turn is expected to drive the global specialty fuel additives market.



Deposit control additives were largest product consumed in the global specialty fuel additives market at over 39% of the total market volume in 2013. Growing demand for fuel additives in the form of detergents has been a major factor driving deposit control additives demand in the global market. Growth of transportation industry particularly Asia has led to increased demand for diesel fuel which in turn has propelled the demand for cetane improvers. High consumption rate of diesel in Europe is also expected to have a positive influence on cetane improver’s demand.



Some Key Findings:



- Gasoline emerged as the largest application segment for specialty fuel additives and accounted for over 45% of total market volume in 2013



_ Growing popularity for diesel owing to its low price compared to gasoline is expected to hamper the demand for gasoline globally. This in turn is expected to hinder the demand for specialty fuel additives in gasoline applications.



- North America was the leading region for specialty fuel additives and accounted for over one-fourth of total market volume in 2013.



- Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing specialty fuel additives market. Growth of transportation industry coupled with increasing demand for diesel in China and India is expected to drive the regional market for specialty fuel additives over the next six years.



Regional Overview:



This report covers the following regional markets:



- North America



- Europe



- Asia Pacific



- Middle East and Africa



- Latin America



Application Overview:



This report covers the following Application Segments



- Gasoline



- Diesel



- Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)



- Other (Including Marine Oil and Heating Oil)



