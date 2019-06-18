Spector Law Group Rolls out an All New Concept, the L.A.W. TRUCK, Legal Assistance on Wheels

Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2019 --Spector Law Group, personal injury attorneys in Baltimore, Maryland, have devoted their efforts in providing tough, smart legal services to those affected by the negligence of others. To further their efforts and to become more invested in the community, Spector Law Group has recently launched THE L.A.W. TRUCK™, or Legal Assistance on Wheels™ to help give back to the people of Baltimore in any way they can.



THE L.A.W. TRUCK™ is a new concept that will allow Spector Law Group to provide quality services to their clients when and where they need it on their schedule. THE L.A.W. TRUCK™ will make it easier for all of their clients to get the compensation that they deserve.



"The inspiration behind THE L.A.W. TRUCK™ was to open new ways for people to seek legal help on their time," explained Yale Spector of Spector Law Group. "We also wanted to give back to communities that we have served over the years by supporting them in various community events. "



Through this new service, Spector Law Group will be giving back to the community by bringing THE L.A.W. TRUCK™ to community events, fundraisers and providing a supportive presence in Baltimore and surrounding neighborhoods.



For more information about THE L.A.W. TRUCK™, please visit: www.thelawtruck.com



About Spector Law Group

Spector Law Group is a personal injury lawyer in Baltimore, Maryland. They have been helping people with personal injury claims that involve injury or death that is a direct result of another person's negligence. Spector Law Group handles all types of personal injury lawsuits for clients in Baltimore and beyond, across the entire state of Maryland.