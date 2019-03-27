Spectrum of Floor Offers Various Options in Flooring in Allentown and Stroudsburg Pennsylvania

Easton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2019 --Spectrum of Floors is a well-established and reliable company specializing in a variety of flooring materials. This company is primarily based in Pennsylvania, and they offer their services in certain parts of New Jersey as well. Through them, people can easily purchase durable, hard wearing and attractive floor tiles in Phillipsburg and Easton Pennsylvania.



Spectrum of Floors is renowned for offering the best quality of materials for flooring in Allentown and Stroudsburg Pennsylvania. Hardwood, engineered wood, laminate, vinyl, and LVT flooring, as well as carpeting, are some of the major types of materials available at Spectrum of Floors. Classic hardwood flooring is renowned for adding a touch of the warmth and aesthetics of natural timber to a home. While on the other hand, engineered wood flooring is famous for providing a similar look at a more affordable price. Laminate flooring offered by Spectrum of Floors is primarily famed for its ease of installation, simple maintenance and durable, making them a perfect choice for value-minded consumers. Vinyl flooring is quite moisture resistant and tends to come in a variety of colors. Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) on the other hand are best known for offering a highly elegant look at quite an affordable price.



Spectrum of Floors tends to source carpeting from some of the best-known manufacturers in the industry, and therefore are the best choice for people interested in wall-to-wall carpeting. Spectrum of Floors is staffed with a well trained and experienced installation crew, who can put the carpeting into place at the home of their clients with perfect precision and absolute efficiency.



People can contact Spectrum of Floors with questions and to set-up an appointment for a free quote by filling out the form provided on their website or giving by giving them a call at 610-253-6020.



About Spectrum of Floors

Spectrum of Floors majorly provides their service to the people residing in Stroudsburg, Bethlehem, Phillipsburg, and Allentown.