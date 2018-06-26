Spectrum of Floors Boasts of a Great Storage of Premium Quality Floor Tiles in Eason and Philipsburg Pennsylvania

Easton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2018 --Spectrum of Floors is a well-known name when it comes to floor tiles in Eason and Philipsburg Pennsylvania. The company specializes in offering ceramic as well as porcelain tile. Floor tiles usually come in varied price ranges so depending on the budget one can invest in the one that will suit them the most. Spectrum of Floors has the vast collection of ceramic and porcelain tiles, and the usually offer branded tiles so that customers can get the best solution.



Apart from offering floor tiles, Spectrum of Floors also provides other types of floors that include carpet, engineered wood, and ceramic flooring. Starting from carpeting to hardwood flooring, cork, bamboo, vinyl flooring, laminate, ceramic tiling and LVT flooring, Spectrum of Floors have the most beautiful floorings at competitive prices in their vast 13,000 square-foot warehouse and showroom.



The company has been able to achieve success because of the personalized customer service that they offer to the customers. Moreover, Spectrum of Floors has the knowledge of the flooring installation procedure, competitive pricing, and reliable staff. Because of this viewpoint, while their residential business is flourishing, they have grown enormously in the commercial market as well.



The staff members at Spectrum of Floors are always available to guide the customers in choosing the right flooring type. Moreover, they are very much friendly and approachable and thus one can always refer to them when it comes to choosing the floor of the home or commercial building.



To get more information about the types of carpet in Allentown and Bethlehem Pennsylvania that the company offers or to set up an appointment with the company for a free quote, one can call on 610-253-6020. One can also physically visit the stores of the company or can visit their online portal to know about the services that they offer.



