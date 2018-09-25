Spectrum of Floors Is the Address for the Finest Carpet in Phillipsburg and Stroudsburg Pennsylvania

Easton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Spectrum of Floors is a renowned and reputed company which offers various kinds of residential and commercial flooring such as vinyl, laminate, tiles, and LVT flooring. Apart from this, the company also provides wide-ranging commercial and residential carpeting. The carpets from Spectrum of Floors are very much hard-wearing, and they typically come at various prices. The company offers top quality branded carpet in Phillipsburg and Stroudsburg Pennsylvania that come with a vast range of features such as anti-static and stain resistance properties.



Spectrum of Floors has a tie-up with a large number of reputed manufacturers such as Armstrong, Chesapeake, Karnedean, Formica, Milliken, Karastan, Shaw / Tuftex, Mannington and Somerset. Apart from all these, the company is also known for offering top quality ceramic flooring in Allentown and Bethlehem Pennsylvania. So, when it comes to choosing the floor of the building, Spectrum of Floors is the only name to rely on.



Spectrum of Floors has been able to stand apart from its competitors by showcasing their several years of experience, dedication to offer top quality products, and a modified level of customer service. Apart from this, the company also provides estimates on the same day and can work together with the clients to offer them the right financing that fits within their budget. As of now, the company serves the individuals residing in Easton, Pennsylvania, and the nearby New Jersey.



To get more information about the services that the company offers or to set up an appointment with the company or to receive free quotes, one can at once call the company at 610-253-6020. Besides this, one can also login to the website of Spectrum of Floors to know more about the types of floors and services that the company provides.



