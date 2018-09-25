Spectrum of Floors Is the Name to Trust for Beautiful Ceramic Flooring in Allentown and Bethlehem Pennsylvania

Easton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Spectrum of Floors is a renowned company which offers a vast range of flooring options that can be installed in residential as well as commercial building. The company specializes in providing porcelain tiles and ceramic flooring in Allentown and Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Spectrum of Floors houses a vast range of floor tiles and that too at varied price ranges as they understand that the budget of the customers is never the same. The extensive array of ceramic and porcelain tiles at Spectrum of Floors are all branded, and this enables customers to get the best solution.



Aside from offering floor tiles and ceramic flooring, Spectrum of Floors also provides other types of floors that include engineered wood and carpet in Phillipsburg and Stroudsburg Pennsylvania. Starting from carpeting to cork, hardwood flooring, bamboo, laminate, vinyl flooring, ceramic tiling, and LVT flooring, Spectrum of Floors have the premium flooring options available at competitive prices in their huge warehouse and showroom facility.



Spectrum of Floors has turned out to be a successful company because of the personalized customer service that it offers to the customers. Spectrum of Floors has the proficiency in regards to the flooring installation process, dependable staff, and competitive pricing. Due to this viewpoint, while their residential business is flourishing, they have grown incredibly in the commercial market as well. The employees at Spectrum of Floors are always available to guide the customers in selecting the right flooring type. They are very much approachable and friendly, and thus one can always refer to them when it comes to choosing the flooring of the building.



For more information about the services that the company offers or to set up an appointment with the company, one can call on 610-253-6020. One can also visit the stores of the company physically or can log in to their online portal as well.



About Spectrum of Floors

Spectrum of Floors is a well-known company that offers top quality flooring tiles and other floors for the commercial as well as residential building.