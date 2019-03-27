Spectrum of Floors Offers Extensive Variety of Floor Tiles in Phillipsburg and Easton Pennsylvania

Easton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2019 --Spectrum of Floors is a company renowned for offering the most premium quality of flooring in materials throughout Pennsylvania, as well as the regions of Easton, Bethlehem, and Lehigh Valley. They primarily provide the most wide-ranging materials available for flooring in Allentown and Stroudsburg Pennsylvania. Carpet, bamboo, cork, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and hardwood flooring are some of the major options available there. The vast 13,000 square-foot showroom and warehouse facility of Spectrum of Floors is known to house some of the most beautiful flooring available at the most competitive prices possible.



Spectrum of Floors ideally boasts of offering their customers an extensive range of options when it comes to floor tiles in Phillipsburg and Easton Pennsylvania. Linoleum, ceramic and porcelain floor tiles are the three popular types of options available for this. Linoleum is made up of natural, environmentally friendly components, and is known to be availed in more than 300 diverse colors. The components used for these titles are wood flour, mineral fillers, ground cork dust, linseed oil, and pine rosin. The ceramic floor tiles, on the other hand, are renowned for their sturdiness and long-lasting quality and tend to require absolute minimal maintenance efforts. These floor tiles additionally are available in multiple shapes and colors as well.



Spectrum of Floors also provides the best quality of porcelain floor tiles, featuring dense clay mixed and a variety of other types of natural substances. The porcelain floor tiles offered by this company are known for the various advantages that they offer. These tiles tend to be adequately resistant to wear, and can maintain their luster for a good number of years. Owing to the low maintenance need of these porcelain floor tiles, they tend to be perfect for installation for their home or business.



Spectrum of Floors offers its services in the regions of Easton, Allentown, Stroudsburg, Bethlehem, and its nearby areas.