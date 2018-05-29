Spectrum of Floors Specializes in Engineered Wood Flooring in Easton and Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania

Easton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2018 --If anything that had hit the flooring market in the last century, it is most definitely engineered wood flooring. This type of hardwood is manufactured from solid wood and is composed of several layers. The topmost layer of this wood is hardwood that most homeowners' dream of having in their homes.



People are keen to have them because of their long-lasting features, thanks to the layers beneath that are designed thoughtfully to extend the life of the floor. One can immensely benefit from the hardwoods when it comes to engineered wood flooring. Spectrum of Floors is such a company that offers a wide variety of engineered wood flooring options in Easton and Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania.



These gorgeous floors enhance the curb appeal of the home and boost the value of the property for a reason. They pull a room together and express effortless style and quality.



While installing the floors, the technicians make sure that the entire process of installation is carried out precisely and correctly. Usually, this type of flooring comes in two types - factory finish or custom sanding. Both present unique advantages. While factory finished hardwood takes less time to install and does not involve the sand or dust of on-site finishing, the latter allows one to get a closer match with existing woodwork or cabinets.



Irrespective of choice, one can expect a great finish in a high gloss or matte, with a finish that looks amazing due to innovative technology. The technicians are extraordinarily skilled and certified to carry out the installation in an impeccable manner.



Over the years, they have developed a good track record of delivering quality flooring solution to elevate the look of one's home or business.



To know more about commercial flooring in Allentown and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, visit http://www.spectrumoffloors.com/vinyl-laminate-lvt-flooring.



About Spectrum of Floors

Spectrum of Floors offers the best quality flooring materials throughout Easton, Bethlehem, Lehigh Valley and all of Pennsylvania. From hardwood flooring to carpeting, bamboo, cork, vinyl flooring, ceramic tiling, laminate and LVT flooring, we have the finest flooring at competitive prices in their massive showroom and warehouse facility.