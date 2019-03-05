Spectrum of Floors Supplies Quality Hardwood Flooring in Bethlehem and Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

Easton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2019 --Hardwood flooring offers natural warmth and a touch of classic styling to homes. The most common question that is uppermost in the mind of many homeowners is what would be the right choice between traditional solid wood flooring or engineered hardwood flooring. While some rooms may be unsuitable for hardwood, engineered hardwood is a common choice for bathrooms and basements where moisture is present.



They have the superb ability to withstand the environmental changes including extreme temperatures and even humidity. The most significant advantage of them is that they can practically be installed in almost every space to add beauty and warmth.



Spectrum of Floors is a name to reckon with for the impressive service they provide concerning hardwood flooring installation in Bethlehem and Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.



As a leading service provider, Spectrum of Floors is capable of handling all kinds of residential and commercial flooring, including hardwood flooring. If properly installed, these amazing flooring options can increase and enhance the value of the home for a reason.



Usually, hardwood flooring comes in variety with factory finish or custom sanding. One can opt for either choice, depending on the needs. Factory finished hardwood flooring undergoes thorough inspections at the mills so that the customers always get the best wood. On the other hand, on-site finishing is more about the quality of the artistry.



Moreover, it does not take too much time to install and does not involve the sand or dust of on-site finishing. On-site finishing ensures a closer color match with existing woodwork or cabinets. With factory finished hardwood, one needs to choose the color that one thinks matches best. Irrespective of the options, one is sure to get a finish in a high gloss or matte, with the one that looks amazing due to innovative technology.



For more information on flooring installation in Allentown and Phillipsburg Pennsylvania, visit http://www.spectrumoffloors.com/flooring-installation-service-in-allentown-stroudsburg-bethlehem-phillipsburg-easton-pa-and-surrounding-areas.



About Spectrum of Floors

Spectrum of Floors offers the best quality flooring materials throughout Easton, Bethlehem, Lehigh Valley and all of Pennsylvania. From hardwood flooring to carpet, bamboo, cork, vinyl flooring, linoleum, ceramic floor tiles, laminate and LVT flooring, they have the finest flooring at competitive prices in their massive 13,000 square-foot showroom and warehouse facility.