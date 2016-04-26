Spectrum Virtual Offers Veeam Cloud Connect Backup and DR Service

Wallingford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Spectrum Virtual, a leading provider of Managed IT and Managed Hosting Services, today announced that it is offering Veeam Cloud Connect for Data Backup and Disaster Recovery Services. The Data Backup Service is storage agnostic and provides an efficient, simple conduit to a Spectrum Virtual off-site repository accessible right from the Veeam console. The Disaster Recovery Service supports both VMware and Hyper-V platforms and is designed to be fully operational within minutes in the event of an outage at the client data center.



Through the capabilities built into Veeam Cloud Connect, Spectrum Virtual provides full Disaster Recovery failover capabilities for virtualized, production environments to a Spectrum datacenter, providing all of the CPU, RAM, Storage and Networking resources that clients need. This service eliminates the need for the client to build and manage their own DR site, saving precious capital and manpower. From their Veeam consoles, clients select which workloads to replicate to the Spectrum cloud, without making any changes to the environments or applications.



The Always On Enterprise



Today's enterprises are generating more data than ever before and require 24/7 access for which Veeam-powered disaster recovery service can deliver both a Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO) of just 15 minutes.



"We are always searching for ways to do more for our IT clients as their internal customers are demanding more of them" states Darren Reeves, Chief Technology Officer of Spectrum Virtual, "and Veeam Cloud Connect delivers the Backup and DR Services that today's 'Always On' Enterprises require. We are great believers in Veeam, and users ourselves which gives us the confidence to offer free trials of these solutions".



About Spectrum Virtual

Spectrum Virtual, headquartered in Wallingford, CT is a leading regional provider of Managed IT Services, Hosted IT Infrastructure and Cloud Computing, serving the SMB Market in CT, MA, NY, RI and Greater Chicago from its data centers in CT, NY Metro and Chicago. With its development of a powerful hosting infrastructure and its partnership with enterprise-class technologies from industry-leading vendors, Spectrum Virtual works with clients to help develop their IT into an asset, not merely an expense.



-Contact:

-Randy Geary

-Spectrum Virtual

-rgeary@spectrumvirtual.com

-Office: 203-872-7890