San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --Speech Blubs announced today that they will give subscriptions and iPads via their app to preschool teachers and therapists who work with children in underserved communities. The widely-recognized company wants every child to have an opportunity to learn and every parent to have the tools they need to help their kids fulfill their potential. To achieve this, they are holding a back-to-school charity giveaway in subscriptions and tablets. One-hundred preschool teachers and therapists who work with the little ones in underserved communities will have the chance to win ten forever subscriptions that are worth $1,000 for them and the kids they care for. They also have the chance to win an iPad.



Click on this link to view a video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=437712900143587



Speech Blubs is responding to an article published in 2003 by Betty Hart and Todd R. Risley that showed the gap in vocabulary acquisition in children from different backgrounds. The results were staggering as they reflect a 30 million 'word gap.'



The article states, "In four years, an average child in a professional family would accumulate almost 45 million words, an average child in a working-class family 26 million words, and an average child in a welfare family 13 million words."



This research has been criticized and also replicated many times. It also gained attention in 2014 with president Obama emphasized this nationwide crisis. As the White House stated in its blog, "the 'word gap' [...] can lead to disparities not just in vocabulary size, but also in school readiness, long-term educational and health outcomes, and earnings even decades later."



Early language acquisition determines the child's academic and life outcome.



- 60% of young offenders have love language skills



- Having a poor vocabulary doubles the chances to be unemployed as an adult



SOCIAL MEDIA CAN HELP THE EFFORT



Help Speech Blubs spread the word and reach as many children as possible. Share their Facebook post on social channels or even use its text and video that is available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1WcALwKTAFwZBQUTcc6Uc3E7KYdhqd-5E



To join the charity giveaway visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=437712900143587.



About Speech Blubs

Speech Blubs is a voice-controlled speech therapy app designed to help children acquire new sounds and words, and practice speaking in a stimulating, educational environment. It all started in 2017 when four boys who grew up with speech problems created an app where kids get to teach kids to speak. Today Speech Blubs has helped over 500,000 US kids and has been featured in Forbes, Thrive Magazine, Autism Parenting, Brisbane Kids, Speech Chick Therapy, Beautiful Speech Life and The Speech Teacher. Additionally, it received the Social Impact Award and it is supported by the Facebook Start Programme.



For more information, please visit https://speechblubs.com/



Press Contact

Mitja Mavsar

Co-founder, Blub Blub Inc.

Email: mitja@blubblub.org

Phone: +38641888980



SOCIAL MEDIA:

https://www.instagram.com/speechblubs

https://www.facebook.com/speechblubs