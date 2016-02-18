Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --A voice disorder is usually caused by misuse of the voice or even a neurological disorder such as Parkinson's disease Speech therapy can help Parkinson's patients with problems such as soft or hoarse voice, mumbled or monotone speech, and swallowing difficulties that start early in the disease process and progressively diminish quality of life Any condition that affects the performance of the voice-producing organ, the larynx, can cause a voice disorder. Voice disorders or pathologies occur in approximately 7.5 million individuals. William serves patients experiencing voice problems as a result of phonotraumatic behaviors, gastro-espohageal reflux/laryngeal pharyngeal reflux, and vocal fold pathologies (e.g., nodules, cysts, polyps, gramulomas).



Stuttering, or what is often referred to as a fluency disorder, is characterized by whole or part-word repetitions("the, the, the" or "ba-ba-ba-ball"), silent blocks (pauses), prolongation of sounds ("sssssoap"); often there is obvious tension in the face and neck. Generally children with fluency problems have the most difficulty at the beginning of sentences. Often "wh" words like "where", "when", "what", and "why" are difficult to say when starting a question. They may speak very rapidly when they can get the words out. Older children may avoid saying certain words or phonemes that they personally feel are too hard for them. Children with a stuttering problem generally are shy and hesitant to speak aloud in class; sometimes they have difficulty making friends.



CarePlus Therapy offers FREE Speech-Language screenings .Services are provided throughout the Palm Beach and surrounding areas. We offer therapy in a variety of settings including our clinic or at home. We provide assessment and treatment plans carried out in individual therapy sessions. Therapist / parent / caregiver involvement throughout the progression of therapy. Please visit our website at http://www.careplusspeechtherapy.com and fill out our "contact us" form for a Free screening.



Speech therapist William T Damelio works with people who have difficulty talking or understanding language, difficulty swallowing, and with people who have cognitive, reading or writing disorders. Evaluation services include the full range of speech and language disorders, clinical swallowing assessment and modified barium swallow. His patients' diagnoses include stroke, head injury, head and neck cancer, laryngectomy, Parkinson's disease, ALS, MS, developmental disorders, and related disorders of communication and swallowing. Home program is usually an integral part of the treatment plan.



About William T Damelio M.S., CF-SLP

William T Damelio M.S., CF-SLP is licensed in the state of Florida as a speech and language pathologist and is a LSVT LOUD certified clinician. He holds a master's degree from Nova Southeastern University. Speech Therapist William T Damelio evaluates and treats speech, voice, and swallowing disorders. William specializes is voice, swallow, cognitive, and fluency (stuttering) disorders. William Damelio CF-SLP also volunteers at Parkinson's disease support group sessions for the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) and the National Parkinson's Foundation of South Florida (NPF).



Contact:

Name: William T. Damelio, M.S., CF-SLP

Email: careplusspeech@gmail.com

Web: http://www.careplusspeechtherapy.com

Serving: Palm Beach County, FL

Ph: 914-563-9343