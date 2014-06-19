Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2014 --Alisa Bernstein, M.A., CCC-SLP, is excited to announce the launch of her new speech therapy practice. She will be serving the community as a certified and licensed speech pathologist in Bethesda, Maryland, providing a wide range of services and solutions for children and adults who may be in need of assistance.



At her practice, Ms. Bernstein will be offering speech therapy for adults, addressing disorders and concerns such as aphasia, apraxia of speech, cognitive communication disorders, voice disorders, and more. She also offers speech therapy for children, for conditions including language-based learning disabilities, receptive-expressive language impairments, phonological disorder, articulation disorder, childhood apraxia of speech, and many others as well.



Additional practice areas will include speech therapy for stuttering, public speaking, and accent modification, as well as speech therapy for individuals who have suffered a stroke or a different type of brain trauma.



Ms. Bernstein speaks both Spanish and French fluently, while also having experience with several additional languages.



This allows her to offer services as a bilingual speech pathologist for non-native English speakers in the area. Through cross-linguistic speech therapy, she can help her clients achieve great results which would not be possible in an English-only environment.



She has a true passion for her profession and for helping her clients, and creates carefully customized programs for each individual based upon their needs and goals. She treats the whole person, not merely a diagnosis, and works to increase comfort and confidence, and the quality of each person's life.



Ms. Bernstein completed her Master's degree to become a certified speech and language pathologist in Maryland from the University of Maryland, College Park, and has also obtained a wide range of firsthand experience. This includes both medical and academic settings, such as the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Georgetown Hospital’s Department of Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and the Lab School of Washington.



With an office located in Bethesda, MD, she will be working with clients from across the Washington, D.C. metro area, including the District itself, Montgomery County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia as well.



To speak with Alisa directly or schedule a complimentary consultation, call 240.751.9551. More information about her and the services she provides as a licensed speech pathologist in Maryland is also available at her website, AlisaBernstein.com.



About Alisa Bernstein, M.A., CCC-SLP

Alisa Bernstein, M.A., CCC-SLP, is a certified speech and language pathologist based in Bethesda, Maryland. She offers speech therapy for both children and adults, working with clients across Montgomery County, as well as Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. She is fluent in both Spanish and French, and is therefore also able to provide bilingual speech therapy services to non-native English speakers. Other focus areas of her practice include speech therapy services for public speaking, for stuttering, and for adults who have suffered a stroke or other brain trauma. Visit AlisaBernstein.com for more information, or call her directly at 240.751.9551.